Baby Strollers





For its part, Aston Martin expects to deliver between 6,200 units and 6,400 units this year and achieve a profit margin of about 23 percent, according to the statement. Production will rise to as many as 9,800 units in 2020.





Like its Italian rival, the British marque has broadened beyond cars, experimenting with Aston Martin-styled yachts and apartments and opening a store in London’s Mayfair shopping district where it sells branded shirts and baby strollers to wealthy patrons.





“I think what you’re seeing is a company with its mojo back,” Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer said in an interview. “We’re getting on the front foot, because we’re small, because we’re agile, and because we’ve managed the company to allow us to have the cash to do it.”





In addition to Hughes, Aston Martin also named five other independent directors including two other woman, Imelda Walsh and Tensie Whelan. If it didn’t add women to the board, the company would have become one of about 10 companies within the U.K.’s benchmark FTSE 350 equities gauge to have an all-male boardroom at a time when the government is urging businesses to ensure 33 percent of their directors are female by 2020.





The women on the board were not added because of diversity requirements, Palmer said. His goal was to find the best people for the positions, and “the fact that three of the board members are women is purely incidental to that.”





The indicative price range for the IPO is expected to be announced in a prospectus around Sept. 20, with the final offer price in early October, the statement said.





Joint global coordinators for the offering are: Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which is also acting as sole sponsor. Lazard is acting as financial adviser to the company.





- BLOOMBERG