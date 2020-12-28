Attacq to dispose of its shares in MAS for R500m

DURBAN - Attacq said today that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, AIM Investco, has entered into a sale of shares agreement to dispose of its 41.67 million shares in MAS Real Estate for R500 million, with the proceeds from the disposal earmarked to reduce its overall debt levels and improving its interest cover ratio.

Attacq said the disposal will be effected by an off-market block trade on or before January 20, and the consideration, payable in cash, represents a disposal price of R12 per MAS share, prior to costs, which is a 2.1 percent discount to the closing spot price of R12.26 as at December 23, being the date prior to the conclusion of the sale agreement, and an 11.7 percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price on the same date.

AIM Investco is the holder of Attacq group’s shareholding in MAS, an internally managed property investor and operator focused on retail properties in Central and Eastern Europe.

Attacq said the acquirer of the 41.67 million shares is BPESA V MAS, a special purpose vehicle incorporated to house a strategic investment in MAS and BPESA is owned by the Mary Oppenheimer family interests.

The group said the disposal is part of its stated intention of reducing its overall debt levels and improving its interest cover ratio.