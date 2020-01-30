Atterbury has handed over an R 150 million development of a new purpose-built showroom to car resale company WeBuyCars in the Western Cape. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Atterbury has handed over the innovative fast-track R 150 million development of a new purpose-built showroom to car resale company WeBuyCars in the Western Cape. The greenfields dealership development includes 13500sqm of car floor space and 800sqm of offices. The showroom of this car supermarket can accommodate up to 700 cars.

Atterbury’s development manager, Arno du Plessis, said , "WeBuyCars’ brief was to create a showroom that offers a superior customer experience with space for at least 700 cars at a time. We are confident that the end result of this development is everything they wanted and more".

Atterbury successfully delivered within an extremely tight turnaround time – a mere 10 months from concept to occupation. Construction started at the beginning of June 2019, and WeBuyCars opened the doors to welcome customers to its new showroom on 1 December.

Du Plessis explained that in order to meet WeBuyCars’ schedule, Atterbury involved contractor Stabilid Cape with the project earlier than usual in the development process, before construction began. In-depth pre-planning by the team, which included project architect Boogertman + Partners, helped flag and remove potential snags to avoid delays in completion.