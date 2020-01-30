Atterbury has handed over an R 150 million development of a new purpose-built showroom to car resale company WeBuyCars in the Western Cape. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Atterbury has handed over the innovative fast-track R 150 million development of a new purpose-built showroom to car resale company WeBuyCars in the Western Cape.

The greenfields dealership development includes 13500sqm of car floor space and 800sqm of offices. The showroom of this car supermarket can accommodate up to 700 cars.

Atterbury’s development manager, Arno du Plessis, said , "WeBuyCars’ brief was to create a showroom that offers a superior customer experience with space for at least 700 cars at a time. We are confident that the end result of this development is everything they wanted and more". 

Atterbury successfully delivered within an extremely tight turnaround time – a mere 10 months from concept to occupation. Construction started at the beginning of June 2019, and WeBuyCars opened the doors to welcome customers to its new showroom on 1 December.

Du Plessis explained that in order to meet WeBuyCars’ schedule, Atterbury involved contractor Stabilid Cape with the project earlier than usual in the development process, before construction began. In-depth pre-planning by the team, which included project architect Boogertman + Partners, helped flag and remove potential snags to avoid delays in completion.

"The development programme for this project was certainly impressive. The Atterbury development team met their timelines and delivered a quality product within budget and in record time," said Faan van der Walt, Chief Executive of WeBuycars. 

Designed to offer customers an excellent experience while putting them in the drivers’ seat, the bright, airy WeBuyCars showroom cleverly uses generous natural light to showcase the gleaming cars to maximum effect.

Another advantage is the showroom’s accessible location in Cape Town’s rapidly growing northern suburbs. It is conveniently positioned for car sellers and buyers from across the region and beyond. 

This landmark development for WeBuyCars adds to Atterbury’s track record of delivering purpose-built car showrooms for various dealerships, including BMW and Joburg City Ford in Johannesburg’s recently revitalised Newtown.

