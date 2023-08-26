AUBC welcomes new membership in BRICS and notes its positive impact

The African United Business Confederation (AUBC) said that it extends its warmest congratulations to the BRICS member nations on their recent expansion and welcomes them into this esteemed alliance. The AUBC said that the inclusion of these new member countries within the BRICS framework “marks a significant milestone in the global economic landscape and presents auspicious opportunities for collaboration and growth”.

It should be noted that the BRICS alliance consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The alliance has been dedicated to fostering economic cooperation and sustainable development among its member nations. “With the addition of new member countries, this commitment is poised to reach new heights”, the AUBC said.

The confederation said that it recognizes the synergies between BRICS' expansion and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). Both initiatives emphasize economic integration, trade facilitation, and investment promotion. “This convergence opens doors to enhanced collaboration between African nations and the BRICS economies, which will allow the pursuit of economic progress and sustainable development”, according to the AUBC. President George Sebulela said, "we believe that the positive impacts of BRICS' expansion are not restricted to its current members alone.