Automobile Association (AA) launched its first auto centre

The Automobile Association (AA) has announced that it has launched its first auto centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The association said part of its mission is to provide motorists with cost-effective, reliable, and trusted services. In a statement the AA said, the auto centre performed vehicle servicing and maintenance for all motorists, not only to AA members. The outlet is situated in Strijdom Park, just off Malibongwe Drive. The AA said its members benefited through a discount of 10% on offerings through the auto centre. AA CEO Willem Groenewald said: “The centre is the natural extension of our mission to ensure South Africans are safe on the road”.

According to the AA, the centre offers motorists a detailed 128-point check on vehicles, provides diagnostic reports (with photographs), and a Multi-Point general vehicle safety check.

The AA added that the centre also checked, repaired, or replaced brakes, batteries, shock absorbers, oil, wheel alignments, and conducts electrical fault finding and repair. The centre also does vehicle air-conditioning gas refilling.

Groenewald added that vehicles serviced through the centre will get an AA certificate confirming the car’s condition.

“Launching the auto centre is also important to us from an employment and transformation perspective,” he said. He added that the first outlet is owned by their former executive Noelan Vandayar.

Vandayar said for the outlet, he brought in high-end equipment and people with qualifications in the field.

“Everyone’s qualifications are validated and verified. We have partnered with the best equipment suppliers, have seasoned, experienced people on the floor, and all the lubricants are from Motul, one of the world’s leading lubricant providers,” he said.

He added that in his outlet, he thrived to give the best to each customer because it’s what they expect from the AA. “Anything less is unacceptable,” he said.

The association plans to open several similar Auto Centres throughout the country in the future.

