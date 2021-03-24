Aveng concludes successful rights issue and debt restructure

AVENG said yesterday it had on Friday successfully concluded a rights offer and debt restructure, and had raised R392 million of new capital.

A “much higher than anticipated interest in the rights offer” saw shareholders subscribing for R276m and the underwriters taking up their fees and their minimum required subscription, a statement from the group said.

The conclusion of the rights offer brought to a culmination a restructuring first announced in November last year.

The group’s two main subsidiaries do major engineering, construction and maintenance projects in Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, south-east Asia and the Middle East, while the other subsidiary does open cut contract mining in South Africa.

“This, combined with results for the six months ended December 31 and a growing order book, provides Aveng with a new platform to pursue its strategy around its core businesses, McConnell Dowell and Moolmans,” the group said.