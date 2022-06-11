Avo by Nedbank is now an authorised Apple reseller

South Africa’s first super app, Avo by Nedbank, has announced their appointment as an Apple Authorised Reseller making Apple products are now available on the platform to both South African consumers and businesses, thereby unlocking access to affordable and convenient finance options across the range. With the complete range of Apple products available, including Macs, iPads and iPhones plus the full complement of accessories, Avo said it continued to make good on its promise of absolute convenience, ensuring that everything you need can be found in a single convenient shopping experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive: Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank Group said they were extremely excited at the opportunity to market and sell Apple’s range of devices and accessories. “This partnership is a great fit, with Avo able to focus on creating high-value bundle offers and solutions for consumers and businesses across the spectrum. Our name is synonymous for inflation-beating tech deals, and we hope to bring these high-end products to as many South Africans as we can,” Thomas said. A key proposition of the partnership would be the launch of the most competitively priced bundle deals for signed up Avo customers, available over 24 months at the best in market prices. Plus, during Avo’s second birthday celebration in June, customers can look forward to some truly eye-watering, exclusive offers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Avo will be working relentlessly to bring more Apple products into an affordable price range, with the ultimate goal of becoming the champion of inflation-beating prices for all South Africans. Main-banked Nedbank customers can easily convert their Greenbacks into Avo points in-app, making Apple products more affordable and accessible than ever before. Avo continues to make its mark on the e-commerce landscape in 2022. Launched in June 2020 during the global pandemic, Africa’s first super app has grown from strength to strength, breaking records along the way. As Avo celebrates its second birthday, it said it will continue to deliver some of the best inflation-beating propositions for everything, from takeaways and groceries to eye-popping weekly deals and a huge range of essentials such as prepaids, electricity and vouchers.

Story continues below Advertisement