INTERNATIONAL - It was practically the anthem for this year’s World Series, with tens of thousands of Washington Nationals fans clapping in unison and belting out “Baby Shark, doo-doo doo-doo doo-doo.”
In Lebanon, it became a rallying cry after a video of protesters singing to soothe a frightened toddler went viral. And in many other places, the earworm has drawn derision, with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel suggesting its creator should be jailed for life.
Baby Shark time at Nats Park — Game 7 of the World Series edition pic.twitter.com/RlRhOE83LT— Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019