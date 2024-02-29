Baladakis application for leave to appeal dismissed with costs

Pick n Pay said that is has filed a court application for the liquidation of franchise businesses owned by the Baladakis. The retailer said in a statement that it filed a court application for the liquidation of the Pick n Pay franchise businesses owned by the Baladakis group, after the franchisees’ continued accumulation of overdue debt, which has reached R224 million.

Pick n Pay further said that it expects the liquidation application to be heard in the Johannesburg High Court around 12 March. “Last week, the Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of Pick n Pay in an urgent application against the Baladakis group of franchisees to perfect its security over their 10 supermarkets and 9 liquor stores. The Baladakis group immediately applied for leave to appeal the order, which hearing was heard in the High Court this morning. This afternoon, the judge dismissed the application for leave to appeal with costs,” Pick n Pay said in a statement. Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers said, “We’ve done everything possible over a protracted period of time to avoid having to take such drastic action against this franchise group. On a personal level, it is deeply disappointing as I have known the family for some 30 years and have not taken this decision without due consideration. But the truth of the matter is that the serious financial situation that the Baladakis finds itself in is a reality. We have many other franchisee groups – some even larger - and individual franchisees who are running profitable and sustainable businesses.”