As a result, the digital bank has set itself the target of signing up 2million customers by the end of December next year.
ARC said in an update on Friday that TymeBank, which launched on February 26, had acquired 1million customers by November 23.
“This milestone is slightly ahead of its schedule, as the bank originally expected to achieve this by the end of December 2019. The bank is now working towards on-boarding 2million customers by December 2020,” the group said.
TymeBank is one of the fastest-growing digital banks in the world and is signing up about 100000 customers a month, or between 20000 and 30000 customers each week.