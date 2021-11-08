Bantu Holomisa prepares to defend the PIC defamation lawsuit this week in court

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa faced off with former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi, former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executive Tshepo Mahloele and some of the PIC companies in the Constitutional Court last week over an interim interdict that prevents Holomisa from publicly making allegations of corruption in relation to PIC funds, the Sunday Times reported yesterday.

The court hearing was a precursor for a defamation lawsuit that starts this week. Holomisa had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa three years ago, but was forced to withdraw the letter from being made public until the defamation lawsuit was decided, the report said.