Bargain hunters use leaflets more than Google, finds survey

Customers who are bargain hunters use leaflets more than Google search to compare prices. This is according to a survey conducted by retailer Game.

The survey sampled over 780 South African consumers, and it revealed that more than half of respondents were shopping less now than they did a year ago.

Game Vice President of Marketing Katherine Madley said: “The South African consumer has always been a savvy shopper, but in the last year, we have seen the appetite for bargain hunting and unbeatable deals increase tremendously across all categories. Something our customers are familiar with.”

The survey also found that 68% of the respondents said they only visit three and six stores per month. 50% of respondents felt they were savvier with their money than they were a year ago and said they were hunting for better deals.

While 75% of respondents said they wanted to save wherever they could, most respondents said saving between 11% and 30% was enough to be seen as valuable to them, only 7% said they preferred a saving of over 50%.