Nishani Singh, Director at Avon Justine. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Avon Justine has launched an initiative to provide women with sustainable earning opportunities while playing its part in empowering talented, yet undiscovered, local female entrepreneurs. Nishani Singh, Director at Avon Justine Pty Ltd said "We have immense entrepreneurial abilities in our country, but ability, unfortunately is nothing without opportunity.

Access to opportunity is key to empowering people to attain their true potential. This is our invitation to the women of South Africa to become their own boss, rekindle their entrepreneurial spirit while they have the flexibility to take care of their own families".

"Our initiative, also has significant potential to create a ‘knock-on’ employment effect. Many of our beauty entrepreneurs, in addition to creating employment for themselves, have managed to grow to the point where they are able to create additional job opportunities for others. This creates a positive social impact at a time when South Africa needs it most," added Singh.

Avon Justine also aims to upskill South African women when it comes to harnessing the power of digitisation by offering smart business tools like the new Avon On Application – a digital tool that allows beauty entrepreneurs to place orders, access social media content and create their own content to promote on social media channels. Delivery of Avon Justine products has also been made quicker and more convenient by the company’s new direct delivery functionality.

Avon On Application was launched in May 2019.

"Due to increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption, e-commerce is on the rise in South Africa. Consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable with buying beauty products online and this is opening up a world of new opportunities for beauty entrepreneurs," said Singh.

To mitigate against the high set up cost of an e-commerce site, Avon Justine beauty entrepreneurs will be able to create their own profile on the online business platform, which essentially enables the establishment of a personalised website without any of the usual start-up costs or ongoing maintenance hassles.

Singh notes that this latest recruitment drive is further testimony of the company’s commitment to champion the empowerment of women. "This latest development in our effort to drive growth of local business through the promotion of entrepreneurship and the empowerment of women in South Africa," said Singh.

Avon Justine is heightening its recruitment drive to give women the flexibility to earn an income whilst they are taking care of their children and presenting working moms with an opportunity to start a side hustle to supplement their income.

"We want to motivate and inspire women to choose themselves and reach their full potential by starting their own business, but with the invaluable support and backing of a distinguished beauty brand," concluded Singh.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE