JOHANNESBURG - Bench Events, organisers of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and media relations consultancy APO Group on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging collaboration aimed at boosting investment in the hospitality industry on the continent. The deal, set to run until 2022, covers the next three editions of the hotel investment forum and its francophone equivalent Forum de l’Investissement Hôtelier Africain.

"All over Africa, international conferences like AHIF help generate huge exposure - while world-class hotels facilitate day-to-day business travel for global executives and multinational organization," the organisations said in a statement.

"As Africa grows, it is essential hotel infrastructure develops alongside it, and Bench Events and APO Group are perfectly placed to help raise the profile of the hospitality industry, driving international investment through increased media exposure."

The latest edition of AHIF is expected to draw over 600 delegates from the Marriott, Hilton, AccorHotels and Radisson hotel groups.

- African News Agency (ANA)