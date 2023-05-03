BHP completes acquisition of OZ Minerals

Top global miner BHP Group announced yesterday that it had completed the acquisition of the copper miner OZ Minerals. BHP said OZl had applied to be removed from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange, and the removal was expected to occur no later than May 3, 2023.

The group said following the acquisition, BHP Group Limited was now the ultimate parent company of OZL. BHP CEO Mike Henry said: “This acquisition strengthens BHP’s portfolio in copper and nickel and is in line with our strategy to meet the increasing demand for the critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels to support the energy transition. Combining our two organisations will provide options for growth, bring new talent and innovation to unlock these resources in a sustainable way, and deliver value to shareholders and communities.” He said in bringing together the BHP and OZ Minerals businesses, BHP would focus on the safe and reliable operation of the Olympic Dam, Prominent Hill, and Carrapateena assets, building a shared culture of innovation and performance, and progressing sustainable growth options to establish a copper province in South Australia.

BHP Chief Operating Officer Edgar Basto, said: “We welcome the OZ Minerals team to BHP as new colleagues with shared values of safety, respect, innovation, and performance. Bringing together our quality resources, talented teams, and innovative thinking will help us create opportunities for local employment, small businesses, regional communities, traditional owners, and the South Australian economy. “South Australia has the potential to be a major supplier of copper to meet the world’s increasing demand for copper, and we look forward to unlocking the potential of our people and their combined talent. This will require new thinking and new technology, and we are excited to begin work on the opportunities ahead.” OZ Minerals shareholders will receive A$2.25 (R28) a share in cash for their holding in the copper miner, comprising a A$26.50-a-share scheme consideration and a fully franked special dividend of A$1.75 a share paid by Oz Minerals.