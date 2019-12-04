CAPE TOWN – Bidvest Bank has appointed Havas South Africa as its lead agency in South Africa, handling creative and internal communications, after a four-way pitch process.
Havas SA said it was proud to announce its appointment as lead agency for the niche bank that specialises in foreign exchange and providing retail banking, vehicle financing and insurance.
Havas SA is a multinational advertising and public relations company, headquartered in Paris, France, which operates in more than 100 countries and is one of the largest global advertising and communications groups in the world.
Speaking on the appointment, Havas SA chief executive Lynn Madeley said it was a fantastic win for Havas and a nod to its capability in financial services.
“We are honoured to be coming on board to service the Bidvest Bank business in South Africa. I believe that our knowhow of the sector, our unique approach to strategy and creative, our truly integrated offering, along with our Vivendi partnership with Universal Music Group and Gameloft, makes us perfect for the job at hand.