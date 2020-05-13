Big four banks gain stakes in AfriSam as firm converts its debt to equity

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s big four banks had supported construction materials company AfriSam by converting the majority of its debt into equity, creating a more sustainable capital structure for the business, a statement said on Wednesday.

Existing shareholder debt has also been converted into equity. The capital restructuring transaction resulted in the four largest banks having individual equity stakes in the business that is meaningful but not controlling stakes. AfriSam would reduce its total debt to R2.1 billion from R8.6bn.

AfriSam has been operating in challenging market conditions over the last five years. The business has been confronted with multiple pressures: a significant decrease in demand for its products, whilst supply has increased as a result of new competitors including a sharp rise in imports and key costs have risen at rates that are well above inflation.

Despite this AfriSam continued to generate cash, meet its supplier and regulatory obligations, invest in its plants, its employees and customer relationships over the last half-decade.

However, the adverse market conditions resulted in a decline in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, cash flow generation and the business’ ability to service its long-term debt obligations.