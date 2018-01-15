CAPE TOWN - The Black Busines Chamber has congratulated Mthuthuzeli Swartz who's been appointed as the new acting CEO of the Public Rail Agency of South Africa.

BBC's secretary-general, Mntuwekhaya Cishe said, "Mr. Swartz has proven himself to be very fond of helping in development of Small Businesses for many years and we are confident that he will perform excellently in his new portfolio, as he has always done over the years during his tenure as a Regional Manager of Metrorail in the Western Cape".

Cishe added that Swartz has shown himself to be a real agent of small to medium business empowerment during his tenure at Metrorail when he played an integral role in support of BBC's Grassroots Accelerator Competition in 2014 when he was still with Metrorail.

Black Business Chamber said that it looks forward to much fruitful collaboration with Prasa and Swartz. It also said, without doubts, Swartz is one of the best candidates suitable for the job.

"We wish him well and pray that as a leader in the industry he will pave the way for many black captains of industry in the future".

Prasa's spokesperson, Nana Zenani has confirmed that Swartz has assumed his office responsibilities.

Swartz is believed to have held numerous positions at the rail agency, including Western Cape regional manager and executive manager for mainline passenger services.

Late in 2017, the rail agency was under pressure over the appointment of a new board. Ultimately, the then Communications Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi announced Prasa's interim board in October 2017.

