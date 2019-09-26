JOHANNESBURG - Telecommunications group Blue Label Telecoms is selling its Blue Label Mobile, or VAS operations and prepaid unit ThePrepaid Company to DNI 4PL Contracts for close to R1billion to settle its debts.
In a SENS announcement late yesterday, Blue Label, which releases its financial results for the year to May today, said it intended to deleverage debt built up through investments.
The group, which said it had consistently generated positive cash flows from its trading operations since its listing had strained its working capital requirements through dividend distributions, share buy-backs and investing activities.