CAPE TOWN - Bluewater aims for South Africa to become an entrance point to supply the entire African continent with clean residential, light commercial and public drinking water.

Early in December, the company announced that it will start its business operations and it intends to have a strong footprint in the country in its endavour to roll-out business to Africa.

Bluewater is currently operating four unique water stations during the Volvo Ocean Race visit to Cape Town.

Co-founder and CEO of Blue AB - the holdings company for Bluewater, Anders Jacobson says, "Our mission in a world where clean, safe drinking water is a growing challenge and scarce commodity is to create both value and sustainable water for South Africa based on our technologies".

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE