BMW invests R4.2bn in electric X3 production in SA

BMW Group South Africa has announced a R4.2 billion investment to produce its electric X3 model from its Rosslyn plant in Pretoria as a plug-in hybrid to export it to the world from 2024. The investment was announced last night (WED) in Johannesburg as the BMW Group celebrated its golden jubilee in South Africa, and it is in line with the global BMW iFACTORY master plan for production of the future.

BMW South Africa chairperson Milan Nedeljković said this investment marked a further step in advancing the development of efficient, digitalised, resource-friendly production. Nedeljković said that with this investment in electrification and digitalisation, the BMW Group was further underlining its commitment to South Africa forged over five decades in the country. “From 2024, we will manufacture the BMW X3 as a plug-in hybrid for global export in South Africa. An investment of R4.2 billion (over 200 million euros) will ready Plant Rosslyn for electro-mobility,” Nedeljković said.

“In South Africa, we have not just set up a plant that offers employment and contributes to the country’s industrialisation; for the last 50 years, we have also demonstrated the meaning of social responsibility.” The investment will be accompanied by specialist training for more than 300 employees at the plant. Plant Rosslyn has produced more than 1.6 million vehicles to date and exported them to more than 40 countries worldwide, including 14 nations in Africa.

Its production portfolio has included the BMW 1800 SA and BMW 2000 SA as well as the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series. For decades, Plant Rosslyn was a cornerstone of BMW 3 Series production, and it has been manufacturing the BMW X3 since 2018 – the best-selling BMW. Its establishment marked the start of BMW’s globalisation. Today, the BMW Group sells vehicles in more than 140 countries around the world and operates manufacturing facilities in 15 countries.