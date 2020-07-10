Board appointment: Fourie joins AYO as a non-executive and independent director

CAPE TOWN - JSE-Listed ICT group, Ayo Technology Solutions (AYO), yesterday announced that it had appointed Professor Louis Fourie to its board as a non-executive and independent director. With his expertise to overview strategy, Fourie’s appointment will strengthen the existing board and help contribute to the group’s growth and development for a future that will be led by technology. Fourie, whose experience spans many years and aspects of science and technology, has a fascination for emerging technologies. He has a particular passion for the building blocks of the 4th Industrial Revolution, especially fostering the skills needed to propel Africa into this era and the prosperity it can engender. He sees his position at AYO as putting him in the right place and at the right time, forecasting an abundance of opportunities for the group to bolster its already impressive portfolio, which will allow it to venture further into new digital paradigms.

PROFESSOR Louis Fourie. Supplied





Howard Plaatjes, the chief executive of AYO, welcomed Fourie to the team.

“We are pleased that Professor Fourie accepted our invitation to join the board. His advisory experience in advancing our research and development and e-learning capabilities will be immense.”

Much of Fourie’s career has been dedicated to the digital transformation of learning, as well as assisting existing businesses adapt and thrive in the digital realm.

In this regard he has served many years as adjudicator of the Technology Top 100 companies in South Africa, the Living labs Global Awards, CIO100 East Africa, and the Most Innovative Company Awards of FastCompany.

In acknowledgement of his contribution to the ICT industry he was rewarded with the Computer Society of South Africa Western Cape ICT person of the year.

Having initially studied for a theology degree and majored in ancient languages, psychology and theology (among others), he completed an MBA with specialisation in ICT and received the Gold Medal for the best MBA student. Most of his degrees were awarded with distinction.

Fourie brings to AYO not only knowledge, but a keen eye for those technologies that will benefit mankind and the planet in the long-term. It is this expertise that AYO will draw on to help it entrench its position as one of Africa’s fastest growing ICT conglomerates.

Of the appointment, Fourie said: “I am delighted to be joining AYO, especially at a time when technology is playing a pivotal role in the world’s socio-economic recovery and advancement.

“The group has a number of underlying subsidiaries that are well positioned to play an integral part in this. It is a daunting yet conversely exciting time in our history.”

Fourie is a prolific author with numerous peer-reviewed articles and before taking up a consultant role in ICT and technology strategy, he had held a number of illustrious posts in academia, including deputy vice-chancellor: knowledge and information technology services at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

His international standing in his field of expertise is not only apparent from his numerous publications in international journals, but also his international invitations.

Currently he is an adjunct professor in information science - Graduate School at the University of Arkansas.

Previously he was a visiting professor in information systems and technology at the University of Applied Sciences Neu-Ulm, Ndejje University Uganda, Utrecht University of Applied Sciences Netherlands, University of South Australia, Vrije Universiteit Brussels, as well as adjunct professor (MBA) in management information systems at the University of Bond Australia.

