Bolt SA hits over 400 million rides milestone

Bolt, the ride-hailing firm, on Friday announced it had hit the milestone of more than 400 million trips across 2 billion kilometres in South Africa.

Bolt said it currently had more than 40 000 driver partners in more than 23 cities across South Africa and continued to look for additional opportunities for drivers to continue earning.

Takura Malaba, the regional manager, East and Southern Africa, said: “We started seven years ago with a mission to help people move around their cities in the different parts of South Africa. Since then, we’ve expanded from just one ride category to include Bolt Lite, Bolt Premium, and Bolt XL, as well as our Go Sedan and Go Hatch, ensuring that we meet every passenger’s needs.

“We have also diversified operations to include food delivery services to meet the growing demand for convenient services in the food delivery sector. Our numbers have grown, and we continue to witness tremendous growth and increased demand for quality services in the ride-hailing sector. It has been an exciting journey, and we could not have done this without our driver-partners, loyal passengers and restaurant partners.”