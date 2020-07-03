Bonitas to spend an extra R340 million on medical costs as Covid-19 bites

CAPE TOWN – Bonitas Medical Fund, a medical aid to more than 700 000 individuals, estimated that it would spend an additional R340 million in medical costs due to Covid-19, Principal Officer of the fund Lee Callakoppen said on Thursday. South Africa’s Covid-19 infections have been spiralling in recent weeks, passing the 150 000 infect rate mark, and Callakoppen said the cost projection to the Fund was still unpredictable at this stage, due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. Bonita’s experience of the disease provides some insight into how medical aids are dealing with the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), current Covid-19 data suggests 80 percent of infections were mild or asymptomatic, 15 percent were severe infections, requiring oxygen and 5 percent were critical infections, requiring ventilation. Up to June 22, Bonitas had 395 Covid-19 positive hospital admissions, of which 41 percent also had hypertension, 27 percent were diabetic, 23 percent had cardiac disease, 11 percent were HIV+ and 7 percent had asthma. Callakoppen said the number of Covid-19 in South Africa was growing exponentially, and the Fund was following the data closely, as its members represented roughly 8 percent of South Africa’s total medical aid membership, and 1.2 percent of the national population.

Of the fund members infected by June 22, 20 percent were hospitalised, 5 percent were treated in the intensive care unit, 60 percent were treated at home and 20 percent were asymptomatic or did not require treatment.

The current status of the 395 admissions was that 193 were still in hospital, 153 in general ward, 13 in high care and 27 in ICU. One hundred and sixty five had been discharged, and there were 44 deaths.

Considering all admissions (discharged and currently in hospital), those needing ICU level of care had an average length of hospital stay of 13.8 days, of which an average of 8.8 days was spent in ICU.

The majority of the decedents were in the 60-69 age bracket.

Using pathology data up to June 22, the Bonitas test statistics showed that 22 402 people had been tested, or 3.14 percent of Bonitas members. Some 24 884 tests were performed.

Of these, 1 711 lives tested positive for Covid-19, or 7.64 percent of those tested. To date, 0.24 percent of the Bonitas population had tested positive for Covid-19. Some R16m had been paid for Covid-19 pathology tests, R13.3m out of risk benefits and R2.7m out of savings benefits.

Callakoppen said there had been a short-term reduction in claims for elective procedures and treatment of less serious conditions, as well as reduced uptake of optical and dentistry benefits during the Covid-19 outbreak, particularly during the lockdown period.

“However, we anticipate that members will access their benefits and undergo treatment such as elective surgeries, based on the advice of the medical professional during the latter part of 2020 and in 2021. It is possible that these claims will catch up once the spread of the virus has been brought under control and restrictive measures lifted,” he said

