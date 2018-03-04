JOHANNESBURG - South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday said processed food manufacturers Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken Limited were both issued with safety recall notices.
The Minister's announcement comes on the back an extensive investigation by scientists into the country's listeriosis outbreak. Sub-standard hygiene standards have been blamed for the listeriosis outbreak that has claimed almost 200 lives in South Africa.
Retailers across the country have been working to hastily to remove ready-to-eat food products, now believed to to be carriers of the deadly listeria disease, from their shelves.
Woolworths has issued a statement calling for all of the following products to be returned immediately. Full refunds will be given.
The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa says customers will get a refund when they take recalled products back. Executive Matlou Setati said some stores have indicated customers can return the goods, even without a receipt.
Pick n Pay is also in the process of withdrawing all listeriosis-linked food items from its shelves, including the Bokkie, Renown, Lifestyle and Mieliekip brands. The retail chain said it would also withdraw Pick n Pay chicken polony.
The chain as well as Shoprite have promised to refund customers who return such meat products.
Tiger brands has stated that they will be meeting with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) today.
"It is imperative for us to follow the NCC guidelines in managing the #EnterpriseRecall. We will provide an update as soon as we have more clarity", the company said on Twitter.
Woolworths also provided a full list of their ready-to-eat products customers can return for a full refund.
