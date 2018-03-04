The Minister's announcement comes on the back an extensive investigation by scientists into the country's listeriosis outbreak. Sub-standard hygiene standards have been blamed for the listeriosis outbreak that has claimed almost 200 lives in South Africa.

Retailers across the country have been working to hastily to remove ready-to-eat food products, now believed to to be carriers of the deadly listeria disease, from their shelves.





Woolworths has issued a statement calling for all of the following products to be returned immediately. Full refunds will be given.







