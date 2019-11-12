DURBAN – Private-owned company, HOMii Lifestyle is launching the next phase of trendy, serviced and highly-secure apartments on one of the oldest streets in Durban CBD, Dr Pixley Kaseme Street on December 7.
Darren de Leur, the managing executive of HOMii said on Monday that this would be the fifth building in a planned string of HOMii apartment blocks around South Africa.
HOMii Lifestyle is a privately-owned company that was born from a passion for urban regeneration. Established in 2017, with the intention of breathing new life into South African inner cities using an innovative, disruptive model, HOMii leverages technology to provide quality, safe living to South Africans in urban areas.
“Millennials are looking for flexible, safe solutions that allow them to work, live and play in close proximity. Traditional Real Estate solutions don’t cater for that, so we developed a model that adapted to the needs of our guests” said de Leur.
He said the new HOMii building leveraged technology to create a unique experience for guests that will ultimately revolutionise the way they live, play and work.