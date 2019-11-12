Brand-new, tech-driven, lifestyle apartments in Durban, make city living trendy again









HOMii Lifestyle is launching the next phase of trendy, serviced and highly-secure apartments on one of the oldest streets in Durban CBD. Photo: Pintrest DURBAN – Private-owned company, HOMii Lifestyle is launching the next phase of trendy, serviced and highly-secure apartments on one of the oldest streets in Durban CBD, Dr Pixley Kaseme Street on December 7. Darren de Leur, the managing executive of HOMii said on Monday that this would be the fifth building in a planned string of HOMii apartment blocks around South Africa. HOMii Lifestyle is a privately-owned company that was born from a passion for urban regeneration. Established in 2017, with the intention of breathing new life into South African inner cities using an innovative, disruptive model, HOMii leverages technology to provide quality, safe living to South Africans in urban areas. “Millennials are looking for flexible, safe solutions that allow them to work, live and play in close proximity. Traditional Real Estate solutions don’t cater for that, so we developed a model that adapted to the needs of our guests” said de Leur. He said the new HOMii building leveraged technology to create a unique experience for guests that will ultimately revolutionise the way they live, play and work.

Safe and secure living is made possible through security access control with facial recognition, 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance.

"Not only that, HOMii’s on-demand model also allows guests to be seamlessly onboarded through a unique 'no lease, prepaid stay' for up to a month at a time, where they can choose from an eco-system of trendy, furnished, serviced co-living rooms, private apartments or daily suites.

“Co-working, wellness and lifestyle spaces are all stitched together with hotel-type amenities and events. This collectively exists in a building that boasts free Wi-Fi and the ability for one to be mesmerised watching the city’s sunset on the rooftop entertainment area,” said de Leur.

HOMii already has more than 2000 guests nationally and is set to expand its footprint to 21 apartment blocks, with a string of planned launch events across the country over the next year.

The latest launch party on the 7 December 2019, hosted by well-known celebrity Bonang Matheba, promises to be a night to remember. “All Durban city slickers between the ages of 21 and 30 are invited to join, they simply have go to the HOMii Facebook page to sign up to attend,” said de Leur.

BUSINESS REPORT