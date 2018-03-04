JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's official marketing agency said on Monday it was launching a six-week digital campaign to position the country as an ideal investment destination.

Since Cyril Ramaphosa's election as leader of the ruling African National Congress in December, and his swearing in as the country's president last month, the government and business have stepped up efforts to repair South Africa's image among investors and ratings agencies, dented under former president Jacob Zuma's watch.

Brand SA said on Monday the 'CEOs Know' campaign would feature various senior officials from multinational corporations and organisations including South African Tourism, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Goldman Sachs South Africa, Anglo American South Africa, Shell Companies South Africa and Toyota South Africa Motors.

It said the campaign would showcase inspiring stories as told by the respective CEOs, highlighting South Africa’s competitive strengths as an attractive foreign investment destination.

"This campaign comes at a time which sees private and public sector in collaborative efforts to strengthen and accelerate progress in building a more prosperous and equitable South Africa," Brand SA CEO Kingsley Makhubela said.

- African News Agency