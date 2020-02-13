British Airways (BA) is increasing its services between London and Cape Town by two flights a week from January next year, the airline announced on Thursday. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

CAPE TOWN – British Airways (BA) is increasing its services between London and Cape Town by two flights a week from January next year, the airline announced on Thursday. BA said the additional services would operate from Gatwick using Boeing 777-200 aircraft in a three-cabin configuration with 32 seats in Club World, 52 in World Traveller Plus and 252 in World Traveller.

This will bring to five the number of flights BA operates from Gatwick to Cape Town and increases its total number of flights between London and the Mother City to 19 a week.

Over the peak South African summer BA also doubled its schedule between Heathrow to Cape Town, offering two daily Boeing 747 services, with four cabins, including First.

“In total we’ll be offering 36 flights a week between the UK and South Africa. In addition to the 19 Cape Town services, we also fly double-daily to Johannesburg using our largest aircraft, the A380. We also fly directly between London and Durban three times a week,” says Cristina Graham, British Airways corporate commercial manager for Southern Africa.