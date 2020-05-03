Burger King will be opening select restaurants on 6 May 2020

DURBAN - Burger King will be opening select restaurants around the country to deliver its full menu locally as of Wednesday, 6 May 2020. According to the fast food restaurant, the reopening is in line with Government’s Level 4 lockdown guidelines and the service will be launched in partnership with Mr D Food and Uber Eats. Ezelna Jones, Group Marketing Executive at Burger King, says that the health and safety of restaurant staff and customers is the top priority during this initial phase of reopening which will see 33 Burger King restaurants* offering delivery services between the hours of 9am and 7pm. "In line with global hygiene best practice, we will be ensuring that all managers on duty conduct regular wellness checks, including temperature taking for each team member before every shift. To ensure good personal hygiene habits, all Burger King team members are now required to wash hands every 30 minutes at a minimum, as per coronavirus spread prevention guidelines," said Jones.

Great news BK® fam! From Wednesday, 6 May 2020, the following locations will be open for deliveries only. Your BK® faves will also be available on UberEATS pic.twitter.com/nu8q45VQbX — BURGER KING® South Africa (@BurgerKingZA) May 1, 2020

All Burger King restaurant managers will be using a unique Covid-19 Prevention Checklist and implementing associated contactless processes to ensure all team members continue to adhere to the new procedures.

Jones said, "Unfortunately, due to the poor financial viability of only offering a home delivery service, coupled with the 8pm (Level 4) curfew, only a few Burger King restaurants will be open for deliveries at this time. As a responsible fast food outlet (FFO), we too are fully committed to minimising the spread of Coovid-19 in our country".

Over a gradual phased approach, in partnership with government, Burger King hopes to soon announce options such as Drive-Thru and take-away at all Burger King restaurants, delivering contactless fast food options to customers - especially frontline workers such as medical emergency, security and law enforcement.

"We believe this is the first step towards our ‘new normal’ at Burger King, as we get back to business, but echo our Government’s message that health and safety remains the priority for us all as we continue to battle Covid-19 together," concluded Jones.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE