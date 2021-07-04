Business sector ready for the vaccination programme

BUSINESSES has come out strongly in the plea for government to allow companies that can acquire or administer Covid 19 vaccines to workers on the coalface of the pandemic to expedite the programme country wide. Earlier this week retailer Shoprite said it was on stand-by to vaccinate its over 140 000 strong workforce while the Minerals Council of South Africa said it was ready to administer to at least 430 000 people from 58 sites that it oversees.

The calls come in the midst of a crippling level 4 lockdown which has not only limited free public and workers movements but also shutdown key industries, exposing business to operational hardship. "There are currently 58 mining occupational health sites that have applied to register as primary vaccination sites in terms of the protocols set up through B4SA. Of these, 21 have already received the required permits from the NDoH as one step towards readying the sites for operation.“ In addition, a number of others are preparing, or are ready, to operate as secondary sites in terms of that protocol. Secondary sites are associated with particular primary sites, which could be one of the registered mine-based primary sites or a nearby registered pharmacy, hospital, clinic or general practitioner," said the Minerals Council's Charmane Russell spokesperson.

Four other companies have sites that more recently begun vaccinating: Sasol, Thungela Resources, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater. Russell said it was the intention for workplace sites to start with the over 60s. But since there are few such employees on mining sites, they will then move fully into vaccinating those in the next age band of 50 years and above and then 40 years and above as the NDoH’s guideline for workplace vaccination services in Phase 2. The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), said while it did not have the capacity to administer the jabs itself, it was behind all efforts by the government to expedite the rollout of vaccines to workers exposed to the pandemic through public interactions in the workplace.

The requests come as JSE-listed Aspen Pharmacare this week secured a €600 million (R10 billion) financing package to support the pharmaceutical firm’s operations, including the production of vaccines. The package was financed by the International Finance Institution (IFC), French development institution Proparco, German development finance corporation DEG and the US International Development Finance Corporation. It is the largest healthcare investment and mobilisation the IFC has led globally to date. Aspen chief executive Stephen Saad said the group was working tirelessly to optimise production of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine for Africa at its manufacturing site in Gqeberha.