Canal+ forges ahead with takeover of MultiChoice by buying more shares

Canal+, the French broadcasting multinational, has acquired a further 4.73 million MultiChoice shares, bringing its shareholding to about 43.54% of the African pay television group’s shares in issue.
Canal+ has been aggressively buying up shares in MultiChoice for almost four years after it started building its stake with an initial 6.5% in October 2020. Canal+ aims to be a leading broadcaster in Africa.
Canal+ acquired 1.5 million MultiChoice shares on May 2, for an average consideration of R119.97 per MultiChoice share.
On May 3, Canal+ acquired 1.8 million MultiChoice shares for R119.55 per MultiChoice share.
On May 6, Canal+ acquired 1.24 million MultiChoice shares at an average R119.98 per MultiChoice share. On May 7, Canal+ acquired 189 584 MultiChoice shares for an average R119.42 each.
BUSINESS REPORT