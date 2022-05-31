Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Capco deadline for offer to Shaftesbury shareholders extended

The UK-based real estate investment trust focused on sites in the West End of London, and which is listed on the London and on the JSE, image, REUTERS, Chris Helgren.

The UK-based real estate investment trust focused on sites in the West End of London, and which is listed on the London and on the JSE, image, REUTERS, Chris Helgren.

Published 11m ago

Share

Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) has received an extension of time to make a firm offer to Shaftesbury shareholders.

The UK-based real estate investment trust focused on sites in the West End of London, and which is listed on the London and on the JSE, said in a statement yesterday that extension was necessary as they were in “advanced discussions regarding a possible all-share merger of the two companies.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Capco was meant to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Shaftesbury, or announce that it does not intend to do so, by end of business June 4. The Takeover Panel had approved an extension to no later than 5pm on June 17, 2022 for Capco to make a decision, the group said.

Shaftesbury is a REIT that also invests in London’s West End. It owns about 600 buildings, including in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Under the proposed terms, the plan is for Shaftesbury shareholders, excluding the Shaftesbury shareholding owned by Capco, to own 53 percent of the combined company, and Capco shareholders to own 47 percent.

More on this

Capco currently owns about 25.2 percent of the existing share capital of Shaftesbury.

Capco’s share price increased 2.3 percent to R31.09 yesterday afternoon on the JSE.

[email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

Share