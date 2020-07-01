Cape Town port gets help to clear lockdown freight backlog

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet SOC Ltd. will deploy to staff to its container and multipurpose terminals at the Port of Cape Town in a bid to clear backlogs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.





Twenty employees including crane operators will be sent from the Durban Container Terminal to assist with the movement of cargo and ensure staff availability, the state-owned South African port and freight operator said in a statement published on its website. The transfer will not affect operations in Durban, it said.



