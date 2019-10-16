DURBAN – Listed investment holding company PSG Group said on Tuesday that it benefited from its investments in Capitec Bank and private education group Curro.
Chief executive Piet Mouton said Capitec, its biggest investment thus far, delivered a 20 percent hike in headline earnings per share for the group.
“Capitec has been exceptional and it continues to grow its client base, attracting about 200 000 new clients a month. Credit must go into its management team for its great leadership,” Mouton said.
Last month Capitec reported a 20 percent increase in headline earnings to R2.94 billion for the six months to August. PSG said Capitec also lifted its recurring earnings per share by 16 percent to R5.84 in the same period.
PSG has a portfolio of underlying investments that operate across a diverse range of industries, including banking, financial services, education, food and related business as well as early-stage investments in select growth sectors. Its major investments include shareholdings in Stadio, CA Sales, Evergreen and Energy Partners.