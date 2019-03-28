JOHANNESBURG –Banking group Capitec said on Thursday its headline earnings per share were up 19 percent to 4,577 cents in the year to February. The bank said its client base grew by 15 percent to 11.4 million clients, with 127,000 newcomers per month.

It declared a final gross dividend of 1,120 cents per ordinary share, bringing the total dividends for the 2019 financial year to 1,750 cents per share.

"Our continued investment in new payment solutions, digital development and advanced data and analytics will allow us to offer retail clients easier ways to bank and more personalised credit offers," Capitec said.

It said the acquisition of Mercantile Bank Holdings Limited was a strategic move to accelerate the development of a unique business banking offer for clients.

Recently, Global media company, Forbes Media, released its first-ever ranking of the World’s Best Banks in 2019.

Capitec was rated as the best bank in South Africa, following on other accolades such as the top South African bank in the Lafferty global ranking three years in a row, (2016-2018), and the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Award in 2018.

