Capitec launches biometric eSignature for clients

DURBAN - Capitec has taken the final step in its paperless journey with the introduction of an eSignature capability, by means of a biometric fingerprint.

In a time of COVID-19 and social distancing, this is a crucial move to ramp up convenience and help keep South Africans safe. Biometric readers allow for sanitization after each client’s use, while paper documents cannot be easily disinfected between parties.

Wim de Bruyn, Executive: Business Development and Technology at Capitec, said, “We’re constantly challenging the norm, helping our clients to live better through smarter, simpler banking. Our transition to paperless banking is in line with this, offering our clients improved convenience in the form of faster service times and simpler processes. We will extend this capability to facial biometrics later this year, allowing our clients to eSign documents from anywhere, 24/7 on our banking app.”

Capitec is the first South African bank to introduce a legally compliant eSignature, which means it complies with Section 13 of the South African Electronic Communications and Transactions (ECT) Act of 2002.

Clients will be enrolled for the new eSignature solution as they make use of a Capitec branch.