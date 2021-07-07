Capitec partners with BI Phakathi and K.O on a campaign called #MakeA difference

Capitec Bank has announced its corporate social investment (CSI) initiative, #MakeADifference, which will be run in collaboration with philanthropist BI Phakathi and hip hop artist K.O. According to the bank, the campaign #MakeADifference aims to inspire audiences to have a positive impact in their communities through small acts of kindness.

Capitec Bank Head of Corporate Social Investment Neptal Khoza said: “For the last 20 years, we have been committed to helping South Africans live better. Our new #MakeADifference campaign stays true to our philosophy to make a positive social impact through the work we do. “By partnering with BI and K.O, we believe we can achieve amazing things! It’s powerful to hear about the wonderful work people are doing in their communities. We hope this campaign encourages individuals to share these stories of hope and goodwill.” The campaign runs through August across social media. The bank said Phakathi and K.O, will complete six good deeds that align with Capitec’s position as a caring corporate citizen.

According to Capitec, to launch the campaign, it supported 37-year-old Zikhaya Sithole, who was left with 3rd-degree burns after he entered a burning shack to save the lives of two toddlers who were trapped inside a flame engulfed structure in Orange Farm. "Capitec will support Sithole with the basic human needs he requires to regain his independence. Through his act of selflessness, Sithole’s efforts led to burns on his face, arms, hands, and his legs, as well as affecting his eyesight. The injuries caused by his courageous efforts has left him unable to work," the company said. To get involved, social media users can share or upload their good deeds using #MakeADifference, as well as mention Capitec and #MakeADifference when they spot an opportunity to do good.

“Being part of this campaign is an extension of my purpose and the work I already do. I love the sense of being able to make someone’s day, to be able to put a smile on their face with just one small gesture," said Phakathi. K.O said: “It’s extremely important for me to uplift and give back to my community. Capitec has provided me with yet another avenue to pursue this passion, and I hope that audiences will engage and participate by sharing their actions that #MakeADifference.” The bank said the campaign also aims to shed light on societal challenges and potential solutions to some of the systemic issues that communities face to impact women, children, and education.