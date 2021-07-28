Capitec plans to create 300 more jobs as it ramps up its business

CAPITEC Bank, which has 16.3 million clients, said yesterday that it plans to hire 300 people in the next few months to add to its workforce of more than 15 000 as it ramps up its business despite Covid-19 and the slow economy. The job openings for graduates and senior professionals include positions as developers, analyst developers, data engineers and scientists, and business intelligence analysts.

Capitec Bank chief executive Gerrie Fourie said: “We’re fortunate to be growing and continuously hiring new employees at a time when there is a great hunger for job security. This allows us to provide hope, inspiration and to attract talent that wants to shape the future of banking.” Fourie said the bank’s growth had also created opportunities for Capitec employees. “We’ve granted more than 1 100 internal appointments over the past 12 months and more than 290 bursaries to further develop our employees, helping them to grasp opportunities within the business as we grow,” Fourie said.

He said the bank’s digital offering now has more than 8.8 million clients. Capitec said it did not see digitalisation as a threat to employees, but was strengthening its specialist employee force while continuing to prioritise personal service in its branches. “South Africa is a unique environment, and while our digital offering is growing at an immense pace, we recognise that our more than 840 branches are incredibly important. Many South Africans still need or prefer face-to-face interaction. We’ve used technology to remove mundane tasks from branches, allowing our employees to focus on delivering world-class personalised service,” said Fourie.

“At the same time, we’ve bolstered our digital offering. The team launched seven new digital products in the last 12 months, helping our clients to bank better during the pandemic. These include a fully digital account opening process made possible by a selfie.” In a trading update for the six months to the end of August, Capitec said its headline earnings per share would be more than 3 372 cents, an increase of at least 500 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. [email protected]