Career in sport sponsorships agency leads to managing director role for Carrie Delaney

MSCSPORTS, an award-winning sponsorship agency, has announced the appointment of Carrie Delaney as their new managing director. This decision comes as MSCSPORTS’s co-founder and CEO Neil Jankelowitz transitions to the role of group CEO at Mohau Media Group to focus on the group’s strategic growth.

Delaney has been an integral part of the MSCSPORTS team, serving as the client services director and contributing significantly to the agency’s success and growth. The company said that with her extensive experience in the field of sponsorships and a deep understanding of client needs, Delaney is ideally positioned to lead MSCSPORTS into its next development phase. Throughout her career, she has had the opportunity to work with renowned clients such as SAB, launching Red Bull into the South African market as well as some internationally acclaimed brands. She also had the privilege of being involved in the prestigious 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Due to her commitment to excellence and her deep understanding of the sponsorship landscape, she transitioned from contractor to full-time employee in 2019, taking on the role of account director and was later promoted to business unit director in September, 2020, overseeing the company’s blue-chip accounts and industry right holders. Delaney said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to be appointed managing director of MSCSPORTS. This promotion is a testament to the unwavering support and belief of our exceptional team, esteemed clients, and valued stakeholders. “With boundless enthusiasm, I eagerly embrace the future and wholeheartedly commit to advancing this award-winning agency. As I take the helm, I am thrilled to lead this extraordinary team of talented and inspiring individuals.

“Together, we will explore untapped growth opportunities, foster innovation, and deliver unparalleled excellence to our valued clients through impact marketing. This promotion marks the beginning of an exciting chapter driven by absolute dedication to client satisfaction, and fuelled by my passion for the industry,” she said. “I am determined to propel MSCSPORTS to new heights of success. Our steadfast focus remains on our vision to challenge, inspire, and shape the world of sport and entertainment,” Delaney added. Under her leadership, MSCSPORTS will continue to leverage its expertise in sport and entertainment sponsorships to create innovative and mutually beneficial partnerships.