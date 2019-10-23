CAPE TOWN - Telematics group Cartrack’s 28 percent increase in headline earnings per share to 72..2 cents was “in line with budget,” CEO Zak Calisto said yesterday.
The group had used the past six months “to consolidate and tighten the belt a little bit” following the strong growth in the second half of the previous financial year.
There had been no geographic expansion in the past six months, the focus was on deepening its presence in its existing markets, particularly Australia. Some consolidation in the first half would also put the group in a position to “give”it some gas” in January, he added. Cartrack may consider entering the French and German markets, he added.