CCMA office opens its doors for walk-ins after Covid lockdown

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) said this week that all its offices were now open for walk-ins. However, it urged the public to also use its digital offering.

Story continues below Advertisment

This follows a directive in July 2020, amid Covid-19, when the CCMA issued a directive suspending user walk-ins across all its offices. “The decision to temporarily suspend user walk-ins, particularly for case referral and advisory, was a difficult pronouncement to make, given that a significant percentage of case referrals come through our front-desks,” said CCMA director, advocate Cameron Morajane. “I encourage those who can utilise digital platforms for referrals and hearing cases to continue do so,” said Morajane.

Amid Covid-19, the CCMA had introduced new streams of digital offerings for case referral, such as the e-referral platform and the CCMA mobile application (CCMAConnect). Between July 30, 2020 and April 26, 2022, the CCMA said it had received 29 566 referrals through these digital platforms. During the same period, 6 269 cases were heard digitally. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the national state of disaster as from April 5.

Story continues below Advertisment