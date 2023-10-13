ChatGPT boss says cryptocurrency is ‘super logical step’ forward

The head of OpenAI has insisted the use of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is the next “super logical step” in the evolution of technology. Sam Altman, who is CEO of the company that launched ChatGPT last year, has said it made sense to have a form of currency that was outside government control and he was convinced it would be necessary to move the industry forward.

Speaking during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Altman said: “The war on crypto … that makes me quite sad about the country. I think this idea that we have this global currency that is outside of the control of any government is a super logical and important step on the tech tree.” Altman has been working on his own crypto project, Worldcoin, which features a security process involving an eyeball scan to prove users are human and not AI. He said he hoped it would change the way money worked. However, it has faced several setbacks, among them a crypto crackdown from US regulators, so Worldcoin will not be available in the country at first.