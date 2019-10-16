JOHANNESBURG – Checkers, owned by Shoprite, Africa’s biggest food retailer, has entered the customer loyalty race in a pressured retail environment with this week’s launch of its rewards programme.
Checkers, in a bid to catch up with its peers, said on Tuesday that it had launched its long-awaited loyalty programme called the Checkers Xtra Savings Programme, aimed at giving consumers extra cash savings on more than 1 000 products every month.
It said that following the overhaul of its IT system, the time was ripe to launch its maiden loyalty programme. The large scale overhaul of its IT system had seen it “replatform” more than 2 000 stores in 15 countries over the past two years, the company said.
“It aimed to ensure we remain globally competitive and become a more customer-centric business,” a company spokesperson said.
Checkers, however, has stiff competition as the loyalty rewards programme is dominated by Clicks ClubCard, which was named the most used loyalty brand in the retail sector for the 2018/19 financial year in research released earlier this month.