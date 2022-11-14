Checkers rolls out new trolleys made from hundreds of recycled milk bottles

As major companies worldwide are in a race to become greener, one of South Africa’s biggest retailers, Checkers, has announced that it will be rolling out new shopping trolley baskets made from 100% recycled plastic, mostly old milk bottles. The Shoprite group said on Monday that this would see the company divert more than 40 tons of recyclable material from landfill.

The retailer’s trolleys have contained at least 35% recycled content since 2018. Now it is the first major South African retailer to have trolley baskets made from 100% recyclable material, according to the Shoprite group. The new trolley baskets come in classic and mini sizes, each made from 180 and 110 old milk bottles, respectively.

“We’ve set ambitious targets to reduce our environmental impact and will continue to step up our efforts to reach these as part of our wider sustainability strategy. This change is just one of several initiatives we have introduced across our operations,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, Group Sustainability Manager. This move is part of Checkers' ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and promoting a circular economy. Checkers has introduced several other environmental initiatives:

