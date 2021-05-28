Checkers Sixty60 delivery service to be available in all SA provinces

CHECKERS has announced that its grocery delivery service Checkers Sixty60 will be available in all nine provinces in South Africa after launching in Polokwane, Limpopo.

According to the South African retailer, the delivery service has created more than 2100 new jobs since the one-hour on-demand grocery delivery service was first launched in 2019.

Sixty60 has rolled-out to over 40 new areas in the past three months, making the service available from more than 130 Checkers supermarkets nationwide.

The Sixty60 app has over 15 000 products available ranging from toys to stationery as well as liquor, appliances and baby items with carefully curated “shopping missions” to ensure a quick and convenient user experience. The cost of delivery of goods is R35.

Since its launch in late 2019, the app has had over 1.4 million downloads.

Checkers Sixty60 has also launched a recycling initiative for its popular brown paper bags that will allow shoppers to return their used paper bags to Checkers with the Sixty60 driver the next time they receive a delivery.

The initiative is a part of the Shoprite Group’s zero waste-to-landfill ambition and the paper bags are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, complying with social and environmental standards

The programme was rolled out in March, after a trial period in January 2021.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE