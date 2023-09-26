Checkers will be launching new Prime Hydration Strawberry Watermelon flavour

One of South Africa’s largest retailers, Checkers has been making headlines recently with comparisons to the Springboks second kit that is being worn at the Rugby World Cup and the supermarket giant’s delivery service branding, Sixty60. Earlier this year, stores were flooded with shoppers desperate to get their hands on the sought-after drink, Prime, after Checkers announced that the product would be on their shelves.

Adding to the hype around the drink, Checkers has said that shoppers can look forward to the new addition to the hydration range with the Strawberry Watermelon flavour, launching exclusively at Checkers on September 28. “Bursting with the taste of summer fruit, this bright pink hydration sensation will be available at select Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores, as well as via Checkers Sixty60. Prime Hydration is an ideal thirst quencher for consumers who wish to rehydrate, refuel and replenish their energy levels, with zero added sugar or caffeine,” Checkers said in a statement. Each 500ml bottle of the Strawberry Watermelon variant contains about 25 calories and is made up of 10% coconut water, with antioxidants, electrolytes, vitamin B and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).