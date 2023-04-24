Checkers will be selling viral sensation PRIME Hydration drinks soon

Checkers has announced that it will be stocking the internet sensation PRIME Hydration drinks at its stores soon. The retailer said that a bottle would cost R39.99, as Checkers was confirmed as the official South African retail partner.

PRIME has become an international viral sensation following its hugely successful launch in January 2022 by YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI, who, combined, boast around 100 million social media followers. From Monday, 1 May 2023, PRIME will be sold at selected Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores and on Sixty60 in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It will be rolled out to the rest of South Africa during the month. Initially, due to the drink’s massive popularity in South Africa, supply and demand went through the roof, with some retailers selling the drink at R479 a bottle.

In comparison, in the US, at the same time, it sold for $2 a bottle, about R37. Checkers and TikTok South Africa said it has invited customers to celebrate the launch of PRIME on 1 May with events at: Checkers Canal Walk, Century City, Cape Town – Western Cape (09h00)

Checkers Hyper Sandton City, Sandton, Johannesburg – Gauteng (09h00)

Checkers Castle Gate, Pretoria – Gauteng (08h00)

Checkers Rosebank – Gauteng (08h00)

Checkers Hyper Menlyn, Pretoria – Gauteng (09h00)

Checkers Oceans Mall, uMhlanga – KwaZulu-Natal (08h00) Checkers said it is launching with four PRIME Hydration flavours: Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Tropical Punch. Purchases will be limited to eight per customer, two per flavour.

It's here 1 May 2023! 🧊 Let's go! We're bringing you @PrimeHydrate at R39.99 (yes, you read that correctly! IYKYK) T&Cs apply #CHECKERSxPRIME pic.twitter.com/0oXAKIgciW — Checkers (@CheckersSA) April 23, 2023 Each 500ml bottle of PRIME has around 20 calories and is an ideal thirst quencher for consumers who wish to rehydrate, refuel and replenish their energy levels. It is made up of 10% coconut water, with zero added sugar or caffeine, and contains electrolytes, vitamins A, E & Zinc and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). First launched in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia in 2022, PRIME's availability caused major excitement amongst Gen Z customers, resulting in thousands lining up overnight to get their hands on the popular drink, which has now become a viral collector’s item around the world.