Chilli Media exposes job scam

Chilli Media said in a statement, “We have been made aware of an alarming scam wherein individuals falsely purporting to represent Chilli Media are engaging in recruitment efforts via WhatsApp and other channels. Starting yesterday, our company has been inundated with inquiries from concerned individuals seeking clarification on messages they have received, questioning the authenticity of job offers attributed to Chilli Media. We want to categorically state that these recruitment attempts are fraudulent, and Chilli Media is not involved in any such activities.”

Chilli Media, a social media agency based in Pretoria, said on Wednesday that it wants to alert the public about a recent fraudulent scheme that exploited their company name for illicit activities.

The company said that the scammers, operating under various aliases, including Sandra, Dona, Maria, and Nomvula have been reaching out to unsuspecting individuals, promising lucrative compensation for writing reviews for hotels and restaurants on Google and other review platforms.

“They claim that individuals can earn substantial sums, ranging from R50 per review to up to R1,000-R2,000 per day. We want to emphasise that Chilli Media does not engage in the recruitment of freelancers for review-related tasks, nor do we endorse or condone any form of fraudulent behaviour. We take the integrity of our brand and the trust of our clients and the public very seriously. We have diligently collected evidence, including screenshots of the fraudulent messages and contact details of the perpetrators, which we have submitted to relevant authorities, including the Cybersecurity Hub and the Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA). Our aim is to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for perpetrating this scam,” the company said.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving unsolicited job offers or communications claiming to be from Chilli Media. Authentic communication from our company will always originate from official channels and verified personnel. Chilli Media extends its gratitude to all individuals who have reached out to us with information regarding this scam. Your cooperation has been invaluable in our efforts to combat fraudulent activities and protect the integrity of our brand and the community at large,” Chilli Media further said.