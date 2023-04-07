Choosing to live child-free puts a new focus on your financial plans

There is a growing number of men and women who are choosing not to have children. The reasons may differ but it is commendable that people make a decision with conviction when most of the world thinks we have a duty to find a partner and become parents.

Those who choose to be child-free – rather than those who are childless for health reasons or a lack of a partner - are often warned that they may be lonely.

However, parents can be lonely despite having a family – loving or not. And child-free people can be very sociable without having offspring. Loneliness probably has much more to do with your attitude to life than whether or not you choose to be child-free.

I’m meeting more women than ever before who are choosing to be child-free. All highly educated, and ambitious, they earn great salaries with no regrets about their lifestyle choice.