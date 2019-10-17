JOHANNESBURG – Choppies has opened bids for its 88 stores in South Africa to settle its outstanding debt.
Choppies, which operates in eight African countries, said yesterday it had opened up to bids for its South African assets until the 28th of this month and will expedite the sale process.
The group had previously said it was considering pulling out of its South African operations after a review of the business and that it had received offers.
It also indicated last week that said it had received interest on its anzanian business and was in talks to offload its Kenyan operations.
On Wednesday, it said it had also agreed with its auditors, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), on the finalisation of its long-standing results for 2018.